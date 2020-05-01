OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Lena M. Lapointe, 94, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Tuesday morning on April 28, 2020 at home. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 5, 1925, a daughter of Olivier and Lena (Bonneau) Poirier. She was educated from Lewiston High School.Earlier, Lena was employed by Libby Mills in Lewiston for several years during World War II. She married her husband Armand on Jan. 3, 1948.In 1965, Lena and Armand established the Beau Rivage Motel in Old Orchard Beach. They owned and operated their family motel until 1983, when their son John purchased the motel and kept the family tradition going until 2017. The Lapointe family made many relationships over the 52 years of service in Old Orchard Beach that continue to this day. Lena and Armand also operated Beach Motor Court (OOB) from 1983 to 1999, bought and sold real estate in Maine and Florida, and also operated the North Beach Motel in Dania, Fla. for a number of years. Lena spent time traveling, shopping and playing cards. She also liked going to bingo, Christmas fairs and getting her nails done. At the end of her busy day, she enjoyed a glass of Pinot Noir. Most of all, she loved her family and the time they had together, especially with her grandchildren. The family has created many memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.Mrs. Lapointe was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church. She was predeceased by her husband Armand on May 15, 2012; twin babies Joan and Joseph; siblings Ernest, Adelard, Lionel and George Poirier, Marie Filteau, Anita Houle, Diane Begin and Catherine Bergeron; and her son-in-law Jeff Irish.She is survived by her three children, sons John R. Lapointe and his wife Jo-Ann, Ronald C. Lapointe and his wife June and daughter Joan Irish and her sister Cecile Rodrique. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Michael, Jocelyn, Susan, Jessica, Ray, Cassandra, Tiffany and Allison; four great grandchildren Calena, Carter, Lucia and Margo; 38 nieces and nephews.Due to Covid -19 health emergency, visiting hours are private. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date when the public can gather safely together. To view Lena’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.The family would like to thank Lena’s caregiver Earl Bennett for all his help and support during their time of need.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Lena’s name to:Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

