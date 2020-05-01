FARMINGTON — Looking for a way to nurture your newly discovered interest in gardening? The University of Maine at Farmington is featuring a pair of web-based May and Summer Term courses on Gardens & Community.

“Dig-it-al! Gardens & Community” is an English course that delves into the literature and practice of what it takes to create small-scale, sustainable, organic gardens in differing settings.

Students will research garden designs and some of the multiple purposes of gardens, including the garden as a site for nurturing community-building and emotional and physical wellness. Garden creations will be explored as well as designing gardens from a window ledge herb garden, to potting up some tomatoes and peppers for a porch or fire escape, or breaking ground in a more conventional site.

Research projects will help design the new UMF Community Garden on campus.

The UMF May Term also offers a number of one- and two-credit courses to help individuals improve their technology skills, including courses on Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL), Python, R Programming Language and Data Visualization with Tableau,

These courses are in addition to a multitude of web-based courses across academic disciplines offered during UMF’s May and Summer Terms, and new August Term. Courses are available in Natural Science, Social Science, Art, Humanities, Mathematics, Technology, Education, Rehabilitation, Career Development and Financial Literacy.

Registration is now open. May Term classes begin May 11, Summer Session classes begin June 22 and August Session classes begin August 3.

Explore the online courses offered at: https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/

For additional information, email [email protected]

