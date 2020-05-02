Nine of Maine’s 25 fairs have already decided to cancel their events this summer. The state’s other fairs, according to WGME, are awaiting future guidelines from the Maine Centers and Disease Control and Gov. Janet Mills before making their decisions.

Those fairs that have canceled their 2020 festivities, according to a list released Saturday by The Maine Association of Agriculture Fairs, due to the coronavirus pandemic are Acton Fair, Harmony Free Fair, Houlton Agricultural Fair, Litchfield Fair, Monmouth Fair, Northern Maine Fair, Ossipee Valley Fair, Topsham Fair and the Waterford World’s Fair.

“The safety of our fair partners, participants, guests and community is and always will be the highest priority in producing our annual fairs. After meeting for several weeks with fair presidents (and their representatives), our Maine Fairs have been forced to make difficult decisions,” the association’s executive director Barry Norris said in a news release. “Although it is not the decision or the outcome that many of us had hoped for, our fairs must do their part to ensure community health and safety.”

The other 16 fairs that have yet to cancel are Bangor State Fair, Blue Hill Fair, Clinton Lions Fair, Common Ground Country Fair, Cumberland Fair, Farmington Fair, Fryeburg Fair, Maine Farm Days, Oxford County Fair, Piscataquis Valley Fair, Pittston Fair, Skowhegan Fair, Springfield Fair, Union Fair Maine Wild Blueberry Festival, and the Windsor Fair.

