Nine of Maine’s 25 fairs have already decided to cancel their events this summer. The state’s other fairs, according to WGME, are awaiting future guidelines from the Maine Centers and Disease Control and Gov. Janet Mills before making their decisions.
Those fairs that have canceled their 2020 festivities, according to a list released Saturday by The Maine Association of Agriculture Fairs, due to the coronavirus pandemic are Acton Fair, Harmony Free Fair, Houlton Agricultural Fair, Litchfield Fair, Monmouth Fair, Northern Maine Fair, Ossipee Valley Fair, Topsham Fair and the Waterford World’s Fair.
“The safety of our fair partners, participants, guests and community is and always will be the highest priority in producing our annual fairs. After meeting for several weeks with fair presidents (and their representatives), our Maine Fairs have been forced to make difficult decisions,” the association’s executive director Barry Norris said in a news release. “Although it is not the decision or the outcome that many of us had hoped for, our fairs must do their part to ensure community health and safety.”
The other 16 fairs that have yet to cancel are Bangor State Fair, Blue Hill Fair, Clinton Lions Fair, Common Ground Country Fair, Cumberland Fair, Farmington Fair, Fryeburg Fair, Maine Farm Days, Oxford County Fair, Piscataquis Valley Fair, Pittston Fair, Skowhegan Fair, Springfield Fair, Union Fair Maine Wild Blueberry Festival, and the Windsor Fair.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston remains committed to anti-poverty push
-
Nation / World
Discovery of germs changed American life; will COVID-19 do the same?
-
Nation / World
Democratic lawmaker resigns after tweet about Biden accuser
-
Politics
Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint