A Searsmont woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found Saturday in Lewiston and is safe, Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said.

Jacqueline Reed Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

Jacqueline Reed, 29, of Morrow Road had last been seen on Center Street in Auburn on Tuesday night, and state police asked the public for help in locating her on Saturday.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
auburn maine, missing person, searsmont maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles