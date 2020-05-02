A Searsmont woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found Saturday in Lewiston and is safe, Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said.
Jacqueline Reed, 29, of Morrow Road had last been seen on Center Street in Auburn on Tuesday night, and state police asked the public for help in locating her on Saturday.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston remains committed to anti-poverty push
-
Nation / World
Discovery of germs changed American life; will COVID-19 do the same?
-
Nation / World
Democratic lawmaker resigns after tweet about Biden accuser
-
Politics
Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint