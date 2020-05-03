MANCHESTER, Conn., Norwich, Conn., and Lewiston – Leandre “Lee” G. Bolduc, 89, passed into the arms of God on April 30, 2020, after a long illness.He was born Aug. 7, 1930 in Lewiston, to Arthur and Anita Bolduc.He graduated from St. Dominic High School, Lewiston, in 1949. Lee served in the Marine Corp as a staff sergeant during the Korean War from 1951-1953.He married Constance J. Lacroix on Oct. 11, 1952 in the St. Peter and Paul Basilica, Lewiston. A devoted husband, they were happily married for 67 years.His happiest hours were spent working in his wood shop, gardening and being with family. Lee worked for Hood Dairy, and Prudential Insurance Company for 28 years.He was a communicant of the Parishes of Assumption and St. James, Manchester, Conn.Lee and Connie were currently living in Manchester, and had resided there in years prior to living in Norwich for 35 years, and then in Minot.He was predeceased by his brothers, Bertrand and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Connie; and his sister, Liliane and her husband, Norman Barrickman.He was the loving father of seven children and their families, Susan Bolduc-Honer, Diane and husband, Paul Gluhosky, Patricia and husband Robert Conry, Bertrand Bolduc, Michael and wife Holly Bolduc, John Bolduc, and Cynthia and husband Ted McMahon; 13 grandchildren, Sumiko and Trevor Honer, Daniel, Bryan, and Timothy DeCormier, William Conry, Sarah Bolduc, Julie Browne, Anita, Eamonn, Padraig, Jeremiah, and Brendan McMahon; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Parker and Travis DeCormier.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to:EWTN-Rosary with Mother Angelica5817 Old Leeds Rd.Irondale, AL 35210-9768 orBoys Town200 Flanagan Blvd.P.O. Box 6000Boys Town, NE 68010-9988

