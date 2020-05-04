LEWISTON — The city of Lewiston is seeking members for the 2020-2021 Lewiston Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) year of service, which will run from July 2020-July 2021. Applications may be submitted online at www.lewistonmaine.gov/applyforlyac. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 22. Copies of the application may also be printed from the web link and mailed to Lewiston City Administrator’s Office, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

To be considered for membership, an applicant must be in grade nine to 12 (or will be in the fall) at either Lewiston High School or St. Dominic Academy or a Lewiston resident at the time of application. Homeschooled students who reside in Lewiston are also welcome to apply. Current members may also re-apply for another year.

The council was first established by the Lewiston City Council in October 2001. The original group began meeting in 2002, and it has since received local, state and national recognition. The LYAC enables youth to work toward goals to empower youth community-wide, as well as undertake initiatives/projects that enhance the community. The youth council also serves as a liaison between youth and the city.

The current LYAC has utilized their tenure to highlight Lewiston’s many positive offerings, held a Bullyproof Lewiston community forum, and filmed several social distancing videos for social media regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency.

LYAC’s 18-year legacy has focused on a myriad of topics, from Lewiston’s image (including diversity, park revitalization, recycling, homelessness), U Booze U Looze under-age drinking/driving, posting 1,400 uplifting messages on Lewiston High School lockers, the city’s All-America City distinction, arts and culture, posting homes/businesses to aid emergency responders, noise pollution and siting an 1891 E. Howard timepiece as a multi-level presence at city hall.

When applications for the 2020-2021 year are received, a Selection Committee will review all those submitted, conduct interviews and appoint up to 15 youths. The committee will make its selection by the last Friday in June, and selected youths will be subsequently notified and officially appointed during a July Lewiston City Council meeting. Orientation will occur in August. Community Relations Coordinator Dottie Perham-Whittier serves as the group’s adviser and city councilors Zachary Pettengill and Luke Jensen serve as council liaisons.

For more information, interested individuals may visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyac, call 207-513-3018 or email [email protected]

