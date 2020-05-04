100 Years Ago: 1920

The Philharmonic club, at Friday evening’s meeting, voted to replace the annual banquet, which has always closed the years meetings, by a picnic supper at the club studio. This is also the annual meeting, and will take place May 7. Members who plan to attend are asked to notify a member of the committee in charge which comprises Mrs. Samuel Stoddard, Mrs. C. M. Plummer, Mrs. Bessie Templeton, Miss Florence Estes, and Miss Carrie Bradford.

50 Years Ago: 1970

An agreement between the Town of Poland and the Auburn and Lewiston Young Men’s Christian Association was filed Wednesday at the Androscoggin County Registry of Deeds. The agreement, which is for 60 years, concerns mutual use of facilities at Poland donated to the YMCA by Hiram Ricker & Sons and the development of these facilities.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Auburn Democratic City Committee has forwarded to Gov. Kenneth W. Curtis its recommendation for an appointment for the: chairmanship of the Auburn Board of Registration of Voters. Atty. G. Curtis Webber, chairman of the city committee, said the committee voted Thursday night to recommend the appointment of Mrs. Regina Lawler, presently a member of the board. If Governor Curtis makes this a nomination and it is approved by the executive council, she will succeed Mrs. Marion Prescott, a Republican who resigned from the board last month. Mrs. Prescott had been a member of the board since 1964.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

