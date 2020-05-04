AUGUSTA — Maine Children’s Trust launched a new digital campaign on April 30 to help Maine parents navigate the hardships of parenting, especially amid the current uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign, In It Together Maine, aims to connect Maine parents with local parenting resources that will support them through this difficult time.

Parenting is difficult under normal circumstances, but in crisis situations it’s even more difficult. The onset of the coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread changes to social dynamics as families isolate themselves in their homes, avoiding outside contact. Parents of young and school-age children are uniquely affected, in many cases dealing with educating their children on top of the stress surrounding the viral outbreak, while potentially managing an active work schedule.

“Parents are finding themselves under immense stress right now, cut off from friends and family in ways they have never experienced. We want/hope to provide an easy way for parents to connect and find support,” said Heidi Aakjer, prevention coordinator at Maine Children’s Trust.

In It Together Maine offers support through a mix of online resources designed to help parents through the stress of the virus outbreak. The primary arm of the campaign is a comprehensive social media campaign surrounding the In It Together Maine Facebook page that leads parents to a supportive environment to share their experiences. Other resources available include virtual parenting groups, local services, individual one-on-one parenting tips by email or phone, and a variety of other services offered directly through local partnering organizations. Support for families is available for free in every county.

“The goal of this campaign is to connect parents to free local resources and each other at a time where parents find themselves navigating uncharted territories,” added Aakjer.

Parents can find information about the campaign or learn more about the resources available to them at http://inittogethermaine.com/ Questions can also be directed to [email protected].

Created by the Maine Legislature in 1985, Maine Children’s Trust is a nonprofit organization that supports community-based healthy parenting programs throughout Maine, including Prevention Councils and Maine Families Home Visiting. Support for this project is provided by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about Maine Children’s Trust, visit http://www.mechildrenstrust.org/.

