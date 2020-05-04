OGUNQUIT – Ogunquit Playhouse will halt productions on all scheduled 2020 shows at its historic theatre and cancel its 88th season. Ogunquit Playhouse has not gone dark for a season since World War II. Ogunquit Playhouse leadership reached the difficult conclusion after weeks of careful deliberation.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences is our top priority. Although this decision is difficult and heartbreaking, we understand its necessity and are willing to do our part to stop this pandemic. Although we have cancelled our main stage productions, we will continue our mission of providing artistic content—in many new ways this year, while also focusing on raising needed funds and planning for an extraordinary 2021 season. Everyone at the Playhouse was excited and honored to be presenting these exceptional titles this season. Our hearts are with all the artists, actors, craftspeople, our seasonal staff and crew, who are severely impacted by these upheavals to their professional lives and livelihoods. While the months ahead still hold much uncertainty, it is our mission to be here for future generations and to preserve this beloved historic theatre, and we will do just that. Ogunquit Playhouse has weathered many storms for nearly a century and together we will emerge from this crisis, and look forward to brighter days, when we gather again at the Ogunquit Playhouse,” stated Bradford Kenney, Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director.

This closure also disrupts the surrounding business community that depend on the theatre as a major economic driver in the region. Over 120,000 ticket buyers visit the Playhouse each season, and in turn patronize regional restaurants, hotels, and retail establishments.

Public support in this time of global health and economic crisis will help ensure that Ogunquit Playhouse continues to share transformative and entertaining shows, new works and world premieres on its historic stage for future generations. For more information on how to contribute and to stay connected during the coming year, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Ogunquit Playhouse, is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization listed on the National Historic Register. Its mission is to produce world-class performances, and new works, and preserve the historic playhouse for future generations. The theatre is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway shows each season. It also produces an annual holiday show at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH in late November and December. Follow Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos and fun throughout the season. For more information visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

