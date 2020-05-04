The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate will gavel in Monday as the coronavirus rages while the top House Republican is proposing a “hybrid” reopening for the still-shuttered House as a divided Congress struggles to fully resume during the pandemic.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, suggests the full House should remain closed, due to health risks, but its committees could convene to craft legislation — including a possible new virus aid package. He calls it the “crawl, walk, run” plan. Lawmakers face a deepening national debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation.

“This is doable,” the California Republican said on Politico’s Playbook in a virtual interview.

The 100 senators are convening for the first time since March, while the House is following the Capitol physician’s advice to stay away, as the conflicted Congress reflects an uneasy nation. The Washington area remains a virus hot-spot under stay-home rules.

Tops on the Senate agenda is not necessarily the next virus aid package, despite a nationwide jobless rate that’s approaching Great Depression-level heights and pleas from the governors for more money.

“There’s kind of a pause period right now,” said White House’s Larry Kudlow, director of the national economic council, on CNN.

Senate Republicans are trying to set the terms of debate, frustrated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to fill up earlier aid bills with Democratic priorities. They’re reluctant to unleash federal funds beyond the nearly $3 trillion Congress already approved in virus relief.

Pence acknowledges he should have worn a mask during Mayo Clinic visit

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Sunday night that he should have worn a face mask during a visit last week to the Mayo Clinic, a rare admission of a mistake by a senior Trump administration official.

Pence’s comments followed an uproar over his appearance Tuesday at the Rochester, Minnesota, facility, where news footage showed him speaking to staff members and patients without the face coverings that everyone else around him wore and that Mayo Clinic officials said were required under their policies.

Pence initially defended his decision, saying he and those around him are tested regularly for the coronavirus and he thought it would be a good opportunity to “look them in the eye” and thank researchers and health-care personnel at the clinic.

On Sunday night, however, Pence took a different tack while appearing alongside President Donald Trump at a Fox News virtual town hall broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Asked about his decision, Pence reiterated that he is tested often and does not have covid-19. But he added: “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic.”

He noted that he had donned a face covering two days later when visiting a General Motors facility in Indiana that has ramped up production of ventilators during the pandemic. And he then praised average Americans for taking similar steps.

Trump revises predicted coronavirus death toll, saying it could reach 100,000

While seeking to reassure Americans that it’s safe for states to reopen, President Trump revised his prediction for the coronavirus death toll in the United States. “Look, we’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people; that’s a horrible thing,” he said Sunday night at a Fox News town hall.

Trump had once warned of up to 240,000 U.S. deaths; but after statistical models shifted in April, he repeatedly said the U.S. toll would be 50,000 to 65,000. As the number of confirmed U.S. covid-19 deaths surpassed 67,000 on Sunday, the president acknowledged his new projection, saying: “It’s going up.”

J.Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy



NEW YORK — The owner of J.Crew is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, two months after the first person in New York tested positive for COVID-19.

The city, where J.Crew Group Inc. is based, went into lockdown soon after, followed by much the country. Retail stores in New York City and across the country shut their doors.

Whole Foods to provide face masks for shoppers to prevent spread of coronavirus in stores

Amazon-owned Whole Foods will provide grocery shoppers with free single-use masks at all its stores beginning this week.

In keeping with the chain’s “request” that all shoppers wear masks inside stores to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company’s 500 stores will make the masks available at entrances to customers who lack their own face covering, the company announced in a blog post.

Amazon plans to provide more than 100 million masks to its extensive commercial network, according to the post.

Vatican postpones swearing-in for Swiss Guards

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican is postponing the annual swearing-in ceremony for its new crop of Swiss Guards, a commemoration usually held each May 6 to honor the guardsmen who died while protecting the pope during the 1527 Sack of Rome.

The Swiss Guards said Monday that due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency, the pomp-filled ceremony will now be held Oct. 4. Other commemoration will go ahead May 6, including a Mass in a Vatican church, but it will be celebrated with only a restricted few guests present.

Vatican City, a small city state in the center of Rome, has been implementing its own version of lockdown that mirrors the measure imposed in Italy, the European epicenter of the pandemic.

Pope Francis has been celebrating daily Mass to empty pews, and on Monday prayed for victims of domestic violence. Italian officials have said calls to domestic violence hotlines have declined during the lockdown, not because assaults are slowing but because victims are less able to call and get help.

Francis said: “Let’s pray for families, may they go ahead with creativity, peace and patience in this quarantine.”

Bangladesh extends nationwide lockdown

DHAKA, Bangladesh — The government has extended a nationwide lockdown by nearly two weeks to May 16 in Bangladesh to check the spread of coronavirus as the South Asian nation crosses the 10,000 mark of infections, authorities said Monday.

The government had imposed a lockdown for all public and private offices and businesses from March 26, and later that restriction was extended to May 5.

All essential services and vehicles carrying goods and medicine have remained out of the purview of the closure, while garment factories and pharmaceuticals and other export-oriented manufacturing units are also operating.

Health Directorate official Nasima Sultana said Monday Bangladesh confirmed almost 700 new cases, taking the total to 10,143, including more than 180 deaths.

Indonesia raises concerns about Ramadan travelers

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian government has stepped up measures in anticipation of the influx of migrant workers returning home from abroad to celebrate Islamic holiday with families to mark the end of Ramadan.

During a virtual cabinet meeting on Monday, President Joko Widodo has raised concerns over possible imported COVID-19 cases from migrant workers returning home from abroad and has ordered regional leaders to take preventive measures to curb the spread of contagious disease.

Widodo asked for strict health screenings for every migrant worker who returns and they should undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Indonesia, which is home to nearly 270 million people has reported nearly 12,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, including almost 900 deaths.

Government data showed the flow of returning Indonesian citizens from several countries, especially from Malaysia, may potentially involve more than 1.8 million migrant workers.

Russia reporting steady rise in infections

MOSCOW — Russian officials are reporting a steady rise in the number of the new coronavirus infections that raises pressure on the nation’s healthcare system.

The government’s headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases Monday, including nearly 6,000 in Moscow.

That has brought the nation’s total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths.

The number of cases has risen quickly over the past few days, fueling concerns that the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities have charged that broader testing has contributed to a surge.

Russia’s economy has been partially shut down since late March, and the lockdown measures have been extended through May 11.

Japan’s state of emergency extended through end of May

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency will be extended for about a month until the end of May.

Abe, citing experts’ evaluation on the current situation on the infections, said that the measure, currently through Wednesday, should stay in place as the rise in the number of patients has not decreased significantly enough and hospitals are still overburdened.

He said there is a possibility of an early lifting of the measures if data at mid-May show improvement.

Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7, initially only for Tokyo and six other urban prefectures, but later extending it to the entire nation and requesting the people to reduce social interactions by up to 80%. He stopped short of issuing business closure requests.

Japan has more than 15,000 cases with over 500 deaths. The number of cases detected in Tokyo accounts to about one-third of the national total.

Pakistan’s infection rate still rising

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s COVID-19 rate is creeping up with more than 1,000 new cases emerging daily.

Dr. Rana Muhammed Safdar, who is heading Pakistan’s COVID-19 fight, says more than 80% of the new cases are community transmitted.

When the virus first surfaced in Pakistan, all new cases were traced to Pakistanis returning from Iran, Saudi Arabia, U.S. and United Kingdom, Safdar said. In mid-April, that began to change and now the vast majority of new cases are community transmitted.

Safdar said in an interview that the surveillance and monitoring system implemented in Pakistan has proven effective, even garnering praise from the World Health Organization.

Pakistan on Monday had recorded over 20,000 cases in a population of 220 million people. The virus death toll is more than 450.

Even as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan will consider emerging from its lockdown on May 9 and, despite pleas from the country’s medical professionals, has refused to close mosques during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which began toward the end of April.

Students returning to school in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it’ll allow schools to have their students back in their classrooms, staring from next week, amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak in the country is waning.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Monday high school seniors will return to schools on May 13 and other lower grade students in phased steps from May 20.

She says about 5.4 million students in South Korea have been taking classes online since April 9 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

South Korea’s caseload has continuously been declining in recent weeks, prompting authorities to relax its social distancing rules. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported eight additional virus cases, taking its national tally over 10,800.

Italy begins to ease restrictions on Monday

ROME — Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem infections.

Around the country, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, and restaurants and gelaterie scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service.

Sit-down service in bars and restaurants, as well as the reopening of commercial shops and hairdressers is still several weeks off and dependent on the implementation of social distancing and hygiene measures. Italians were told to wear masks in closed spaces and public transport.

Mourners were able to attend funerals for some of Italy’s nearly 29,000 dead, but the services were limited to 15 people and there was still no word on when Masses would resume. Professional athletes were allowed to get back to training and parks opened their gates to stir-crazy joggers, parents and children, though playgrounds were still off-limits.

Officials are well aware that the resumption of economic activity will lead to a rise in infections, and the gradual reopening has been predicated on regions taking measures to track infections, intervene quickly to isolate new clusters and ensure the health care system isn’t overwhelmed. The aim is to allow economic activity to gradually resume while keeping the contagion under control.

