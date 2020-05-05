DEAR SUN SPOTS: People are starting to venture out now and I was wondering if there is anyone in the Lewiston-Auburn area who is selling washable face coverings. I know a lot of people are making them and donating them. For those of us who don’t have time to sew or don’t have sewing machines, it would be great to purchase a few. Thank you for the great column!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: After some consideration, I thought it would be best to create a listing in Sun Spots and to keep in the Rolodex of those clever individuals who are making masks for donation or for sale. If you are sewing masks, please send your information to [email protected]. Include your name, contact information, what type masks you have, and the cost, or if you are donating to those in need. I will share the information as it comes in.

I also want my readers to know that it’s very easy to make no-sew masks at home from a scarf or cloth napkin folded into thirds and stretchy ponytail holders to go around your ears. These items can be purchased at Dollar Tree.

Another option is to cut up a cotton T-shirt or a pair of stretchy leggings. Use a ruler or a piece of copy paper as a measurement to cut through both layers of the clothing then cut two 1- by 18-inch strips and give them a pull so they curl in at the sides.

Use scissors to poke four holes along both short sides of the fabric rectangle then thread the strips through the holes for ties.

To be honest, these are easier to customize so they fit well and are more comfortable. These can also easily be made into the right size for your kiddos. Give it a try!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: While we’re in the middle of this global pandemic, we realize some people are being adversely affected more than others. Even though the majority is not affected by the illness itself, many are being affected financially. That is why we at Curry Printing & Marketing in Auburn have launched a fundraising campaign and donating the proceeds to one or more local organizations helping those less fortunate who are affected by COVID-19.

We know there are organizations out there that are not in the limelight and might be more difficult to find. Since you are such a wonderful community resource we are reaching out through you in hopes that some of these organizations will reach out to us to be considered for this fundraiser. We would like these organizations to tell us how they are helping COVID-19 victims. They may contact us by email at [email protected] or by phone at 777-7468. If anyone would like to read about the campaign, go to store.curryonline.com. Thank you for all you do.

— Rose and the staff at Curry Printing & Marketing, Auburn

ANSWER: This is wonderful and it’s my honor to help you, Rose. During this time, it’s especially important to be thinking of others less fortunate than ourselves and I commend you for your efforts. I hope this fundraiser is a big success!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: