The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported four additional deaths of individuals with coronavirus as well as 21 new cases on Tuesday.

To date, 1,226 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus in Maine, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC. The 21 new confirmed or probable cases represents an 18 percent increase from one week earlier, reflecting a steady uptick but not the surges that some other states are experiencing.

The four additional fatalities reported Tuesday raises the death toll in Maine to 61.

The Maine CDC also reported that 741 people have now recovered from COVID-19, representing 60 percent of all confirmed or probably cases tracked by the agency. After accounting for those recoveries and the 61 deaths, Maine had 424 active cases of the disease, a decrease of four since Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is scheduled to hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

At least five of the new cases are among employees at the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland. Shah reported the additional infections Monday afternoon, after the cutoff time for that day’s published case tally.

As of Monday, 17 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tyson plant, which is currently idled while its 400-plus workers are tested and the facility is sanitized.

Maine CDC is also tracking outbreaks at homeless shelters in Portland and Bangor as well as at several nursing homes, including the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough and the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

This story will be updated.

