LEWISTON – Jacqueline Paquerette LeClair, 86, of Lewiston, passed away at Clover Healthcare in Auburn, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.Born in Lewiston on March 29,1934, she was the daughter of David and Diana (St. Hilaire) Labbe. Educated locally, she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of ’51. In April 1954 she married Robert N. LeClair. Mr. LeClair passed away on August 8, 2006.Jacqueline worked as an Office Manager with Federal Distributors for 25 years. She enjoyed hosting people at her home and visiting with family. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church of Lewiston. She is survived by her daughter and longtime caregiver, Anita LeClair-Davis of Lewiston, two sons, Paul and wife Terri LeClair of Fayette, and Donald and wife Linda LeClair of Lewiston, a daughter-in-law, Beth LeClair of Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Andrea and her wife Kelly of Southampton, Mass., Eric and his wife Tiffany of LaQuinta, Calif., Brandon and his wife Becky of Lewiston, Michael and his wife Kira of Lewiston, Robert, David and Joshua LeClair of Plymouth, Mass.; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Liam LeClair of Lewiston, Freya Oakes LeClair of Southampton, Mass., and Bella LeClair of LaQuinta, Calif. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; a son, Robert N. LeClair Jr., a son-in-law Richard Davis; and her brother, Normand Labbe.Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be held privately. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, condolences may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacqueline’s memory to a charity of your choice