LEWISTON – Normand Rene Carpentier, 87, died peacefully at home in Lewiston on Friday morning, May 1, 2020. He was born in Auburn on Nov. 7, 1932 to Rene and Aurore (Mathieu) Carpentier.Normand attended St. Louis school in Auburn. He was a devout Catholic, a loving husband, dedicated father and provider for his family. He married the love of his life, Irene Marie Larue, on May 7, 1955 at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. They were planning to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this May.Normand worked for many years as a machinist at Knapp Shoe, then later at Manville in Lewiston. He retired in 1995. Normand was drafted by the Army during the Korean War in 1953 and discharged as a Sargent in 1955. Normand was actively involved in the Catholic Church, such as serving at funerals and helping clean the church. He was his happiest when spending time with his family; watching them play sports, babysitting, enjoying their pool and gatherings at the lake, taking them for rides in his infamous “buggy”, playing cards, tennis and skiing until the age of 82, and much more.Normand’s best trait was finding the good in everyone, and his unparalleled optimism, as he kept a positive outlook on all parts of life. He will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his loving wife, Irene; their children, Claire Carpentier-Morin of Monmouth, Anne Thompson and her husband Scott of Freeport, John Carpentier and his wife Tricia of Carson City, Nev., Gayle Nyberg Williams and her husband Gary of Litchfield; his grandchildren, Katie Morin Couturier, James Morin, Troy Thompson and his wife Erin, Evan Thompson, Kyle Carpentier, Brad Carpentier, Todd Nyberg and his wife Ashley, and Amy Nyberg Hayden and her husband Thomas; his great- grandchildren, Camryn and Avery Couturier, Natalie and Madeleine Nyberg, and Abby and Charles Hayden; his sister Joanne Arnoldy and her husband Real.He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Noella “Nellie” Pilot, his brother Robert “Bob” Carpentier; and his son-in-law Darren Nyberg. The family wishes to thank the Fresenius Kidney Centers in Lewiston & Auburn for their excellent care and support during his final months. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services honoring Normand’s life will be held live stream from Holy Cross Church on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will also be private. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

