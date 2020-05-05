LIVERMORE FALLS – Wendell P. Holmes, 73, of Livermore Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was born on July 19, 1946 in Farmington, the son of David and Margaret (Mason) Holmes. Wendell was a graduate of Wilton Academy, class of 1964. Following graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict at a SAC base performing maintenance on B52’s and other aircraft. Wendell married the love of his life and best friend Celia Nault (Wilkins) of Livermore Falls in Bar Harbor on Oct. 25, 1991. He worked in the commercial construction trade, having worked on L.L. Kids in Freeport, Portland Public Market, and the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horse barns in Merrimack, NH. Together they enjoyed camping, New England Dragway, Hampton Beach and each other’s company. He is survived by his wife, Celia Holmes of Livermore Falls; his daughter, Michele Coates (Frank) of Livermore Falls, his son, Shawn Holmes (Lisa) of Farmington, stepsons Stacy Wilkins (Angela) of Norridgewock and Steven Wilkins (Rebecca) of Gastonia, N.C. and his sister-in-law Lorna Belanger of Lisbon. Grandchildren include Bailey and Brandon Coates, Isaiah and Eli Holmes, Kirk (Ashley) Wilkins and Samantha Wilkins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Gary Holmes. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta with military honors. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.Messages of condolence may be sent to his guest book at www.finleyfuneralhome.com

