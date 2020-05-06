SABATTUS – Adam Raymond Hill traded his wheels for wings on Friday, May 1, 2020, at home surrounded by the love and care of his family. He was 34 years old.Adam was born on June 14, 1985, at the Portland Maine Medical Center. He spent most of his academic years being schooled at home by his mother, through the computer and through the many adventures he and his mother went on every single day.Adam will be remembered by those who knew him best for his smile that could light up any room, his zest for life, his unending generosity, and his will to never stop fighting.He very much enjoyed planes, trains, shopping, going out to eat and traveling. What made Adam happiest however, was being with family, who absolutely adored him in every way. If Adam could leave one small message to the world, he leaves behind it would be to live your life to the fullest, love your family and always be kind to each other.Adam is survived by his parents, Alan and Bonita Hill; his four siblings, Thomas, Maria, Robert and his sister Laura; his grandparents Raymond and Mary Hill; and three very special niece and nephews Dorian, Calvin and Abigail. He also has many cousins, aunts and uncles that will miss his beautiful soul immensely.The family would also like to acknowledge Steve Huber, Adam’s physical therapist for over 30 years, for his love and dedication to Adam throughout most of his life.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com . A private service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. Any donations can be made to Sabattus Elementary School to honor his love for books and learning.

