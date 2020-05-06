LEWISTON – Lorraine Delorme Brochu, 87, of Lewiston and Rochester, N.H., passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord on April 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Lewiston on Sept. 14, 1932 to Amedee Delorme and Aurore Leclerc Delorme.She married the love of her life, Ronald Maurice Brochu on Sept. 12, 1951. They had three daughters. She attended and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Basilica. She worked for Knapp Shoe in her early years and spent years serving at Connie’s Catering and Bates College. She loved to sew, craft, eat out with friends and family, travel and try her luck at casinos.She is survived by her daughters, Nanci Brochu Paladino and Tina Brochu Weaver and Tina’s husband Paul and son-in-law, Robert Harrington; her sister, Rita and Daniel Rioux; in-laws, Paul and Connie Brochu, Joline Brisette, Fern and Bob Couture, Jeanette and Robert Lucio. She loved her six grandchildren dearly, Melanie Harrington Say, Casey and Tanner Paladino and Calvin, Eliot and Nathan Weaver. She found great delight in her three great-grandchildren, Maya Say, Nathan and Ethan Weaver.She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Brochu in 2012; and her daughter, Diane Brochu Harrington; her sisters, Jeane D’Arc Grondin and Germaine Delorme.Services will be held later this summer. We will all miss you greatly, Mom.Arrangements under the care of the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, condolences may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com.

