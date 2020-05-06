LEWISTON – Roger W. Giguere, 78, of Lewiston, died on May 4, 2020 at Russell Park Manor. Born on Dec. 10,1941, the son of Wilfred Giguere and Simonne Roy Lauze.Roger enjoyed camping and fishing. He worked in local shoe factories for many years, then worked and retired from St. Mary’s Hospital. He enjoyed his retirement taking walks and relaxing at home.He was predeceased by his father, Wilfred and his mother, Simonne; and a sister, Geraldine Lauze.Roger is survived by his brother, Damien Giguere and wife Michelle of Kissimmee, Fla., and his brother, Robert Giguere and wife Joan of Lisbon. He is also survived by three half-sisters, Brenda Lauze, Rol Cote, Jean Carol and one half-brother, Gerard Lauze.No funeral services are to be held. Roger will be buried at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn, Maine. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

« Previous