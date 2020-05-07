It’s been suggested that this could be a time of “Re-imagining.” Perhaps we’re developing new insights that will be valuable as we – some day – enter our “New Reality.” More people may now realize that teachers are way under-valued. Hopefully we’re learning to: find as many ways of helping each other as we can; appreciate the real-life heroes all around us; enjoy the clean air. Did you know that Los Angeles has, in the past month, turned into one of the cleanest-air cities, and other cities that have markedly improved air quality are Phoenix, Paris, New Delhi, and Beijing?

A great spring tonic: get outside and watch and listen for all those hopeful signs of spring: flowers and trees, frogs and birds. And on those inside days, there are other ways to keep yourself moving. AARP has a library of 65 different workout videos (https://videos.aarp.org/category/videos/fitness?).

Here’s a good project for home-confinement: complete your Census 2020 information. The government suggests that “Participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. A complete and accurate count is critical for you and your community, because the results of the 2020 Census will affect community funding, congressional representation, and more.” There are several ways to respond (https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html).

Note that due to COVID-19, the Census Bureau has just issued the following updates: field operations have been extended to June 1, 2020. The new response deadline is October 31, 2020

After six weeks of social isolating, are you feeling lonely or confused? Remember to call friends and family members. You may also call your primary care provider or call a “warm-line” (a new term for me) that connects you with a peer to chat with (1-866-771-WARM). Or you may contact 211: call 2-1-1 or 207-874-2211 – toll-Free 877-463-6207 or text your zip code to 898-211.

And the Bethel Area Neighborhood Response Team can have a volunteer call you. Volunteers also provide other services. ([email protected], 207-370-2520).

The Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce lists other area services (https://www.bethelmaine.com/covid19).

You may donate to community response systems with a check to MSAD 44, noted for BANR. Mail to MSAD 44, 1 Parkway, Suite 204, Bethel, ME 04217. The money will be distributed to the variety of requests that have come to the Bethel Area Neighborhood Response Team.

Periodically the Sun Journal lists area farms selling local food. Here are a few relatively close to home; be sure to call ahead. Middle Intervale Farm, Bethel (890-1559); Stoneheart Farm, Paris (890-8350); Smedberg’s Farm, Oxford (743-6723; Thunder Hill Farm, Waterford (461-2686).

