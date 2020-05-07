USDA approves program to feed kids in Maine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine has been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT), a new program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.

For the 2019-2020 school year, Maine had approximately 77,000 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, or approximately 42 percent of children in participating schools.

Under FFCRA, states have the option to submit a plan to the Secretary of Agriculture for providing these benefits to SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. State agencies may operate Pandemic EBT when a school is closed for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation during which the school would otherwise be in session.

For more information, visit www.fns.usda.gov/coronavirus.

Poland grange to hold pumpkin growing contest

POLAND — Excelsior Grange in Poland is sponsoring a pumpkin growing contest for Poland youngsters this year. There are two age groups: 5-8 and 9-12; and there are two categories: best art work and largest pumpkin, with a $10 prize for each.

The procedure is simple: Get free seeds by calling 998-2301 or 998-4388; plant them in June and take care of the plants through the summer. If the seeds don’t germinate, call for more seeds while the supply lasts.

As soon as the pumpkins grow a few inches across, scratch a design on them so the design will grow with the pumpkins (adults should supervise).

There is a restriction of one pumpkin per contestant. Contestants should bring the selected pumpkin by noon Saturday, Oct. 3, to the Grange Hall, 446 Harris Hill Road.

Poland cemetery officers, directors to meet

POLAND — The annual meeting of the directors and officers of the Pine Grove Cemetery Corp. will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17, at 16 St. Road.