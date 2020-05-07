New Ventures Maine is offering a number of free online classes. At a time when many Mainers are seeing their livelihoods and finances change overnight, New Ventures has a number of free online courses that can help people navigate this time of economic uncertainty and general anxiety. For a complete list of courses, please visit newventuresmaine.org
