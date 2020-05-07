WEST PARIS — The West Paris Alumni Association has cancelled its annual banquet this year due to the COVID-19 situation. Members are encouraged to send dues of $2 and scholarship fund contributions will also be gratefully appreciated.
The mailing address is West Paris Alumni Association, P O Box 179, West Paris ME 04289. Next year’s banquet will honor classes from both this year and next.
