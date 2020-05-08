BATH – The Live from Home series presented by the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, with musician and actor Zac Stearn, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, with award-winning songwriter, Bosley. With events postponed at their theater, the Chocolate Church Arts Center has been presenting Live from Home, a series of concerts performed by regional musicians in their homes that can be streamed online by audience members via Facebook.

The shows will be streamed via the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover lost revenue due to postponed shows, and to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

Zac Stearn, who is also artistic director of the Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish, is no stranger to the Chocolate Church Art Center. Most recently, he performed as the lovable but grumpy elf, Crumpet, in the CCAC’s production of Santaland Diaries in December 2019. For his live stream show, however, Stearn will display his musical chops as a piano player and singer, and will share songs from his soon to be released all-original album. This material is filled with toe-tapping rhythms and features lyrics by his musical partner, Neil Ruecker.

Bosley is the publishing name and soulful alter-ego of American singer, songwriter and producer Thomas Humphrey Mayer, Jr. Bosley, who began his career in Baltimore, was voted Best Band 2014 by Baltimore Magazine, and has appeared alongside Sharon Jones and the Dapkings, Galactic, Easy Star All-Stars, Dr. Dog, and many other contemporary rock and soul acts. His music has been featured in series on HBO, Netflix, MTV, Comedy Central and in several feature films. Bosley’s debut album Honey Pig (2011) showcased the singer’s talent for pop songwriting and a stylistic range from early James Brown to Tom Waits style jazz ballads, all channeled through Mayer’s dynamic and powerful voice. In support of this album, and adopting a 1970’s Soul Revue format, Bosley began touring with an immaculately dressed nine-piece band complete with a horn section and choreographed backup singers. In 2015, Mayer embraced sobriety and further dedicated himself to his music career, a period that resulted in the deeply personal and hysterically fun follow up album, The Dirty Dogs Radio Show. Bosley’s third album, Unreal Fire, released in 2019, dances between the old and the new taking the vintage sounds of Stax and Motown and combining them with contemporary pop appeal. Bosley currently lives in Berlin, Germany, where he is writing, recording and performing regularly. New singles are planned for release in 2020 and his fourth album, WAVES is currently in production.

Tickets are not necessary for the Live from Home concerts. Audience members may simply go to the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming Live from Home performers in the next few weeks.

