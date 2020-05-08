100 Years Ago: 1920

The Fifty-Fifty club is to hold its meetings weekly instead of bi-weekly for the remainder of the season. Thursday evening, the committee on entertainment provided an abundance of food for mind and body. The club is to have a social evening and dance on May 14th in the Androscoggin Hall, Auburn.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Robert W. Bonenfant, Androscoggin County Sheriff, will speak before the Auburn Senior Citizens when they meet at the First Universalist Church, Elm Street, Auburn. Mrs. Gladys Grant will supervise the program which will include a solo by Alice Sanborn and a skit entitled “Fruit Basket’ with Alice O’Connell. Those who went on the Washington trip will be on hand to tell some of their interesting experiences.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Sherman King, a sixth-grader at Webster School in Auburn, has received the 1995 Youth Appreciation Award from the Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club. King’s quick action in reporting a break at the Longley School in Lewiston helped law enforcement officers solve the crime. Optimist Club president, George Mathews, presented the award and a T-shirt. The club frequently recognizes youth who have made exceptional choices in helping their school and local community.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

