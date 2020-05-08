TOPSHAM — The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, has cancelled the remaining concert series of its 30th anniversary season in accordance with Gov. Janet Mills’ stay-at-home order. The concerts were scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and Sunday, May 17, at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Piano soloist George Lopez is now scheduled to join the orchestra for an October performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 as part of a concert celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday. The MSO also has rescheduled its cancelled performance of Mahler’s 5th Symphony for its concerts in May.

The MSO was planning to hold its 30th Anniversary fundraising raffle at its March concerts, but instead held a virtual raffle. Congratulations to winner Nancy Struve of Falmouth. Struve won the paper collage “Grand Canyon,” created and donated by artist Jon Luoma of Alna. The art was used on posters for a concert in 2015 that included the Grand Canyon Suite by American composer Ferde Grofé.

The Midcoast Symphony is made up of volunteer musicians living in Maine. String players who are interested in joining the orchestra can request an audition by contacting orchestra manager Ray Libby at [email protected] or (207) 315-1712.

