AUBURN – Mary P. Miller, 95, a lifelong resident of Wales, passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She was born Aug. 26, 1924 in Wales, the daughter of Clyde Palmer and Bernice (Shorey) Palmer.Mary attended school in Wales and Lewiston High School. She proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1944 to 1946.Through the years Mary worked various jobs, later becoming a certified nurse assistant and worked at Central Maine General in Lewiston until her retirement. She was a Golden Sheath Member of the Wales Grange #40, a life time member of the Lakeside Chapter #60 Order of the Eastern Star, and former member and attendee of the Wales Presbyterian Church.She enjoyed gardening, picking berries, shelling peas on the family farm and making double sided afghans, doll clothes, and sweaters that she proudly donated to her family and members in the community. She will be remembered for her raspberry pies and bread that she made for the church suppers and enjoyed spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Leighton and her husband Stanton of Wales; two grandsons, Gregory and Timothy Leighton, one granddaughter, Mary Leighton; three great-grandsons, Caleb, Colby, and Benjamin; several nieces and nephews; and her sister, Florence Butler of Fawnskin, Calif.She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Leo Palmer, Marjorie Prince, Burton Palmer, and Eunice Prescott.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comServices will be announced at a later date. Interment East Wales Cemetery, Wales, Maine. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.In lieu of flowers if desired donations can be made to Camp No Limits at nolimitsfoundation.org

