AUBURN – Theda E. Nyberg, 94, passed peacefully at Clover Manor on May 6, 2020. She was born in Stratton, Aug. 24, 1925 to Walter T. and H. Pearl (Robertson) Jones and graduated from Stratton High School.She was married to Paul R. Nyberg in 1947. She was a homemaker, raising four children. In 1973 she was employed at Kmart working in domestics and lay-away, retiring in 1988.Devoted to her family, she loved family gatherings, especially the Fourth of July cookouts, where she did all the cooking. She was a woman of great kindness and strength, beloved by her family.She is survived by daughters, Sylvia (Chuck) Pomeroy of New Milford, Conn. and Karen D. Nyberg of Auburn, sons, John E. Nyberg and Michael R. (Ann) Nyberg of Auburn; stepsons, Paul T. (Judy) Nyberg of Auburn and Peter F. Nyberg of Lewiston; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years; her sister, Janice Rand; and grandchildren, Richard Pulsifer, Donald Pulsifer, Darren Nyberg, and Thomas Nyberg.Online condolences can be left for Theda’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Her family wish to thank the staff at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the skillful and compassionate care which they provided.A grave-site service will be scheduled at a later date.Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 207-783-8545.

