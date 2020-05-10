The Portland Press Herald and Central Maine Newspapers surveyed high schools across the state about whether spring sports coaches would receive stipends despite the canceled season. Ninety-eight schools responded.
|
School
|
Response
|
Ashland
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Belfast
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Biddeford
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends based on their required offseason administration and activities.
|
Bonny Eagle
|
Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend. Subvarsity coaches will receive 20 percent.
|
Boothbay
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Brewer
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Brunswick
|
Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends. Junior varsity coaches will receive 25 percent.
|
Buckfield
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Calais
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Camden Hills
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Cape Elizabeth
|
No decision yet.
|
Central
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Cheverus
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Cony
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Deer Isle-Stonington
|
High school coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Deering
|
High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.
|
Dexter
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Dirigo
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
East Grand
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Edward Little
|
Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend, while junior varsity, assistants and middle school coaches will get 20 percent.
|
Ellsworth
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Erskine Academy
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Falmouth
|
No decision yet.
|
Forest Hills
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Fort Fairfield
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Fort Kent
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Freeport
|
Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.
|
Gardiner
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
George Stevens Academy
|
All returning contract coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Gorham
|
Varsity coaches will be paid 80 percent; subvarsity coaches 50 percent, and middle school coaches 30 percent.
|
Gray-New Gloucester
|
Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent of stipend; subvarsity and middle school 20 percent.
|
Greely
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Greenville
|
The district is planning to pay a percentage of the stipend for work coaches do outside of the season.
|
Hall-Dale
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends as of now, but may change to full.
|
Hebron Academy
|
All coaches are also teachers.
|
Hermon
|
Any coach who has documented time preparing for the spring season will receive 33 percent of their stipend.
|
Jonesport-Beals
|
Paid full stipends to coaches and assistants who were already in the middle or beginning their season. Coaches for most spring sports that weren’t already started will not be paid.
|
Katahdin
|
No decision yet. The administration has recommended to the school board that spring coaches get their full stipend.
|
Kennebunk
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Kents Hill
|
All coaches are also teachers.
|
Lake Region
|
Coaches will receive between 20 and 33 percent of their stipend.
|
Lewiston
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Lincoln Academy
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Lisbon
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Madawaska
|
No spring sports.
|
Madison
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Maine School of Science and Math
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Maranacook
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Marshwood
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Massabesic
|
No decision yet.
|
Mattanawcook Academy
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Medomak Valley
|
All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Messalonskee
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Monmouth Academy
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Morse
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Mountain Valley
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Mt. Abram
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Mt. Ararat
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Mt. Desert Island
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Mt. View
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Narraguagus
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Noble
|
Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Nokomis
|
High school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.
|
Old Orchard Beach
|
Varsity coaches will receive $500 (8-10 percent of regular stipend), while subvarsity and middle school coaches will receive $250.
|
Old Town
|
High school coaches will receive 25 percent of their stipends.
|
Orono
|
All spring coaches and year-round coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Oxford Hills
|
No decision yet; partial compensation being considered.
|
Piscataquis
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Poland
|
Varsity coaches will receive 30 percent of their stipend, junior varsity and assistant coaches 20 percent, and middle school coaches will not get a stipend.
|
Portland
|
High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.
|
Presque Isle
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Rangeley
|
No decision yet.
|
Richmond
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Sacopee Valley
|
No decision yet.
|
Sanford
|
No decision yet.
|
Scarborough
|
Varsity head coaches will receive a portion of their stipends for their ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.
|
Schenck
|
The plan is to pay high school coaches their full stipend for ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.
|
Skowhegan
|
No decision yet.
|
South Portland
|
No decision yet. Multiple proposals range from tiered percentage to full pay.
|
Spruce Mountain
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Stearns
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Telstar
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Temple Academy
|
All coaches are volunteers.
|
Thornton Academy
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Traip Academy
|
All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Valley
|
Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.
|
Waterville
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Waynflete
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Wells
|
All spring coaches will receive full stipend.
|
Westbrook
|
No decision yet.
|
Windham
|
Coaches will be paid, but the amount has not been finalized.
|
Winslow
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Winthrop
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Wiscasset
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Wisdom
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Woodland
|
No stipends will be paid.
|
Yarmouth
|
Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent; subvarsity and middle school coaches receive 20 percent
|
York
|
Coaches will receive 10 percent of their stipends for all levels at both the middle and high school.
UPDATE: This file was corrected on May 11 at 11:05 a.m. to show that Ellsworth will not paying stipends to coaches.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Raking it in Auburn
-
River Valley
Rumford Town Office expected to reopen in two weeks
-
Business
More than 20,000 Mainers have filed jobless claims under expanded eligibility program
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Maine
-
Nation / World
Gilead’s COVID-19 drug seen in short supply for Americans