School Response

Ashland No stipends will be paid.

Belfast No stipends will be paid.

Biddeford Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends based on their required offseason administration and activities.

Bonny Eagle Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend. Subvarsity coaches will receive 20 percent.

Boothbay No stipends will be paid.

Brewer All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Brunswick Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends. Junior varsity coaches will receive 25 percent.

Buckfield No stipends will be paid.

Calais Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Camden Hills No stipends will be paid.

Cape Elizabeth No decision yet.

Central All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Cheverus All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Cony All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Deer Isle-Stonington High school coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Deering High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Dexter No stipends will be paid.

Dirigo No stipends will be paid.

East Grand No stipends will be paid.

Edward Little Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend, while junior varsity, assistants and middle school coaches will get 20 percent.

Ellsworth No stipends will be paid.

Erskine Academy No stipends will be paid.

Falmouth No decision yet.

Forest Hills No stipends will be paid.

Fort Fairfield No stipends will be paid.

Fort Kent No stipends will be paid.

Freeport Varsity coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.

Gardiner No stipends will be paid.

George Stevens Academy All returning contract coaches will receive full stipend.

Gorham Varsity coaches will be paid 80 percent; subvarsity coaches 50 percent, and middle school coaches 30 percent.

Gray-New Gloucester Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent of stipend; subvarsity and middle school 20 percent.

Greely All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Greenville The district is planning to pay a percentage of the stipend for work coaches do outside of the season.

Hall-Dale Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends as of now, but may change to full.

Hebron Academy All coaches are also teachers.

Hermon Any coach who has documented time preparing for the spring season will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Jonesport-Beals Paid full stipends to coaches and assistants who were already in the middle or beginning their season. Coaches for most spring sports that weren’t already started will not be paid.

Katahdin No decision yet. The administration has recommended to the school board that spring coaches get their full stipend.

Kennebunk All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Kents Hill All coaches are also teachers.

Lake Region Coaches will receive between 20 and 33 percent of their stipend.

Lewiston All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Lincoln Academy No stipends will be paid.

Lisbon No stipends will be paid.

Madawaska No spring sports.

Madison All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Maine School of Science and Math No stipends will be paid.

Maranacook No stipends will be paid.

Marshwood All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Massabesic No decision yet.

Mattanawcook Academy No stipends will be paid.

Medomak Valley All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Messalonskee No stipends will be paid.

Monmouth Academy Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Morse All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mountain Valley No stipends will be paid.

Mt. Abram No stipends will be paid.

Mt. Ararat All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mt. Desert Island All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Mt. View No stipends will be paid.

Narraguagus No stipends will be paid.

Noble Varsity coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Nokomis High school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipends.

Old Orchard Beach Varsity coaches will receive $500 (8-10 percent of regular stipend), while subvarsity and middle school coaches will receive $250.

Old Town High school coaches will receive 25 percent of their stipends.

Orono All spring coaches and year-round coaches will receive full stipend.

Oxford Hills No decision yet; partial compensation being considered.

Piscataquis No stipends will be paid.

Poland Varsity coaches will receive 30 percent of their stipend, junior varsity and assistant coaches 20 percent, and middle school coaches will not get a stipend.

Portland High school and middle school coaches will receive 33 percent of their stipend.

Presque Isle No stipends will be paid.

Rangeley No decision yet.

Richmond Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Sacopee Valley No decision yet.

Sanford No decision yet.

Scarborough Varsity head coaches will receive a portion of their stipends for their ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.

Schenck The plan is to pay high school coaches their full stipend for ongoing mentoring, supporting and advising of athletes.

Skowhegan No decision yet.

South Portland No decision yet. Multiple proposals range from tiered percentage to full pay.

Spruce Mountain No stipends will be paid.

Stearns All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Telstar No stipends will be paid.

Temple Academy All coaches are volunteers.

Thornton Academy All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Traip Academy All returning spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Valley Coaches will receive 50 percent of their stipends.

Waterville All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Waynflete All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Wells All spring coaches will receive full stipend.

Westbrook No decision yet.

Windham Coaches will be paid, but the amount has not been finalized.

Winslow No stipends will be paid.

Winthrop No stipends will be paid.

Wiscasset No stipends will be paid.

Wisdom No stipends will be paid.

Woodland No stipends will be paid.

Yarmouth Varsity head coaches will receive 33 percent; subvarsity and middle school coaches receive 20 percent