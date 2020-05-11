JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday to amend the warrant to hold the annual town meeting referendum July 14 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School where there is room for social distancing.

The vote on a proposed $5.3 million budget for 2020-21 had been set for April 28 but because of COVID-19 restrictions it was canceled.

Voters will also elect municipal, school and water district officials on July 14, the day of the statewide primary. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regional School Unit 73 has not set a date for its school budget vote, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

She told the board she plans to reopen the Town Office to the public on May 18. It has been closed since mid-March to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Staff has been working and there has been a secured, drop box outside for residents to leave items.

Plexiglass has been hung at the front counter. Tape will mark where each person should stand to keep people separated by at least 6 feet, as required by the state. Four people will be allowed in the Town Office lobby at a time. The drop box will stay in front of the building in case people have concerns about coming in, LaFreniere said.

“We are trying to think of everything we need to do to open,” she said.

There is also discussion on whether to hold the multiweek summer recreation program offered by Livermore Falls. Jay contributes to the program to offset the cost of Jay children attending.

The focus is on keeping children safe from the spread of the virus, LaFreniere said.

Gov. Janet Mills’ four-stage plan to restart the economy contemplates maintaining the prohibition of gatherings of 50 people or more during July and August.

