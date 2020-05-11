AUBURN – Republican Laurel Libby recently announced her intention to run for the state House of Representatives in the 64th District, which includes Minot and part of Auburn.

The owner of Dawson Interiors in Auburn is challenging Democrat Bettyann Sheats, who is seeking reelection.

Both women are from Auburn.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Maine State House,” Libby said in a news release. “In these troubled times I am committed to ensuring that every Mainer has a seat at the table. The amazing response to my online launch sends a clear message that Maine people want their voices to be heard in Augusta.”

Libby launched her campaign with a 45-minute Facebook Live event that served in part as a fundraiser that brought in more than $5,000 from more than 60 donors.

Libby said she wants to bring common sense leadership to Augusta.

“As we recover from the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we need a Legislature that understands the difference between a need and a want,” she said. “Without the ability to make that distinction, we can’t hope to balance our budget responsibly.”

On her campaign website, Libby said “as the mother of five children, I have had to learn how to make a dollar stretch. I know that a balanced budget is important, and I am frustrated at the reckless spending in Augusta and the massive tax burden that Mainers are being asked to shoulder.”

Libby, a registered nurse who has served as a member of a federal medical disaster relief team, said she aims “to bring accountability back to Augusta.”

“I believe that my fellow Mainers want to live their lives without interference and excessive regulation from our state government. A government that stands for individual liberty and personal responsibility will move Maine forward,” Libby said.

Her campaign website is at laurellibby.com.

