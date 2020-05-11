Gavin Lenahan of Mechanic Falls “drops in” down a ramp at the Mechanic Falls skatepark Wednesday afternoon under the watchful eye of his grandmother. “We just came from fishing and other activities. You can only ride bikes so much so he is trying something new,” she said, cringing at bit when he lost his balance. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Nancy Leeman assembles Mother's Day bouquets at Blais Flower & Garden Center in Lewiston on Friday afternoon. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Water flows over the Lower Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Arabella Richardson, 3, and her mother, Amanda Richardson, of Turner fish at Pettengill Park in Auburn on Wednesday. “No fish today, said Amanda. “”It’s been more entertaining to watch the ducks.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Kegan Rodrigue, second from right, waves with members of his family Wednesday as teachers and administrators of Edward Little High School pass by his Auburn home. Edward Little Principal Scott Annear and Superintendent Katy Grondin stopped at the home of each of the Class of 2020’s Top 10 students to acknowledge their accomplishments and to let them know where they fell on the list. Rodrigue is No. 5 in his class. Rodrigue set a goal his freshman year of making the Top 10. “I didn’t care what place, but I wanted to be in the Top 10,” said Rodrigue, who never missed a day of school during his four years of high school. Pictured from left are: Rodrigue’s father, Scott, brother Reece, brother Brodyn, grandmother Bonnie Edwards, Rodrigue and Rodrigue’s mother, Tammy. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Katie Pulk receives congratulations from co-workers and family in a drive-by celebration Wednesday afternoon for winning the Maine Direct Support Professional award for 2020 for her work at John F Murphy Homes in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Erika Lindstrom weeds her personal garden plot at the Alan Day Community Gardens in Norway on Friday afternoon. Lindstrom is on the Board of Directors of the gardens and says they the organization is welcoming back gardeners with appropriate social distancing. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A Maine Forest Service helicopter dumps water on a large brush fire off Intervale Road in New Gloucester on Tuesday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The North Yarmouth fire department's specialized vehicle heads down Intervale Road in New Gloucester toward a large brush fire. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Twin Brook Farm owner Adam Trundy, right, and farmhand Jonathan Stevens, left, watch Zack Crosby block the exit for a cow refusing to be corralled into a trailer to be hauled off by a broker Monday afternoon in Minot. Normally, the Telstar High School student would be in school but he helps out at the farm where his mother works. Angie Smith, back middle, watches her son learn about hard work and gain valuable life lessons that cannot be learned at school. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Farmhand Bill Perry gets "some lovin' from Baby Girl," his favorite dairy cow, while waiting for the second of three daily milkings at Twin Brook Farm in Minot. The coronavirus pandemic has not changed their lives much and they have not had to dump any milk so far. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal