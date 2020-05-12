LEWISTON — Police and drug agents arrested a local man Monday after a traffic stop and finding fentanyl and a large amount of crack cocaine.

Haji M. Haji, 22, was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, a felony, and taken to Androscoggin County Jail.

Residents had complained about possible drug trafficking on North Temple Street, according to a media statement from Lt. David St. Pierre. Lewiston Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Team, working with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted surveillance in that area.

At about 8:30 pm. Monday, authorities stopped a vehicle at Sabattus Street and East Avenue related to the North Temple Street complaints and suspicious activity, St. Pierre said.

Authorities seized more than 80 grams of crack cocaine and more than 28 grams of fentanyl, plus more than $1,400 in suspected drug money, St. Pierre said.

The case remains under investigation and more related arrests are likely, he said.

