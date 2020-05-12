100 Years Ago: 1920

The Lewiston police department has enlisted the services of one the most famous canines. “Bill” Wyman, the white and tan bulldog that is well known on Lisbon Street, early last night joined the force and was put on the Lisbon Street beat with Officer Cloutier. “Bill” stated to a reporter that now that he has joined the force he will have to resign from the Calumet Club because of lack of time.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Lewiston-Auburn Women’s Committee for the Portland Symphony Orchestra is staging its first Maine performance at Portland performing with the Portland Symphony Orchestra at Portland City Hall Auditorium on Friday. The group will dance for area school children in two performances to be held at the Edward Little High School today. The Bates Little Theater performance this evening is destined for the community at large. From Maine the dance group goes directly to New York’s City Center.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Androscoggin Home Health Services ‘Tulip Trek Four,’ a family cycling event, will take place May 20 at Central Maine Technical College from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, Cyclists in this event raise money

for the support of critically home services for uninsured patients throughout Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. This event will also include a bike rodeo and safety program, rollerblade demonstrations clinic, crafters, health promotion activities, and much more. For more information call Androscoggin Home Health Services.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: