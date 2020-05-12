OTISFIELD – Alberta E. (Flanders) Brett passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Otisfield on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 71.Alberta was born on Sept. 3, 1948 to Albert E. Flanders and Cora E. (Frost) Flanders. On Oct. 27, 1972 she married her loving husband, James A. Brett of Otisfield and together they raised three children. Alberta attended Oxford Hills High School and went onto work at the Bridgton Knitting Mill immediately following graduation where she continued to work for 21 years. She then went on to work for the United States Postal Service for many years up until her retirement in 2013.Alberta loved baking, gardening, motorcycling and dancing with her husband. Alberta especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her pride and joy.Alberta is survived by her husband, James of Otisfield; son Daniel S. Brett, son Michael and daughter-in-law Jody, daughter Jeanne Marie and son-in-law Jason Annance; a very special niece Susan Wilber, and a bonus daughter Heather Palladino; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters. two sisters-in-law; seven nieces and one nephew.Alberta was predeceased by her father Albert, mother Cora; three brothers, four sisters; and three nephews.A graveside service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste. 300, Topsham, ME 04086.