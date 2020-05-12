Sisters Quinn Johnson, 9, and Willa, 10, deadhead flowers Tuesday at their family’s business, Chretiens Greenhouse, in Livermore Falls. The girls do their schoolwork at the greenhouse and also help out. The Johnsons started planting before the COVID-19 restrictions were in place and mother Beth Johnson said she was relieved they can stay open because the business is considered agricultural. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Katie Johnson, 12, fills plant trays with dirt Tuesday at her family’s business, Chretiens Greenhouse, in Livermore Falls. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal