Ryan Hanson of Lewiston tries his luck Tuesday afternoon fishing on the Little Androscoggin River in Minot. "This is my go-to spot and I figured what better way to practice social distancing on my day off than to be here," said Hanson while swapping tackle. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
