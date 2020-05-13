LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Monday night discussed re-opening the town office to the public and making changes to what will be accepted at the transfer station beginning June 1.

“Barring any huge spikes in COVID-19 cases, which could affect the Governor’s re-opening plan under stage 4,” Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said. “The office is so small there’s no way to maintain 6′ social distance. One way traffic is not possible.”

At the board’s request, Byron will draft a list of procedures and protocols for when the office does re-open.

Byron said there have been some issues at the transfer station.

“The attendants have been getting a lot of heat,” she said. “People are unhappy that they’re not taking demo, bulky items. Because of the transfer of money (for those items) factor, the board feels it’s not safe.”

Byron said the board is also waiting for direction from the Governor regarding the annual Town Meeting, originally set for June 10.

“We have an open town meeting,” she said. “Gatherings of not more than 50 people aren’t allowed. We can’t set a limit of 50, tell the rest they can’t attend.

“We’re checking to see if we could have a printed ballot.”

Byron said the board may meet again on Tuesday, May 26, to make final decisions on the above items.

The meeting was supposed to be live streamed but that didn’t happen due to technical difficulties.

