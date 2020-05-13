JAY — With the many cancellations in the news,it is good news that some things remain open . That is the case for the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard, located in Jay, at the old St. Rose school building on Church and Jewell Street.

“We are open”,says Raymond Bryant,chairman of the Food Cupboard Board. He had expected increased use during these last few months, and instead has found a noticeable reduction in numbers of clients who came to pick up food. He wants to reassure everyone who needs food that volunteers are continuing to serve customers.

The only change is that social distancing is practiced , and food boxes are brought outdoors to be picked up at the steps of the entrance. Cars can drive right up to this step, volunteers will get their information, go inside to pick up the food boxes, bring them out and leave them on the step, where the customer will transfer them to their car. Safe distancing and facial masks should also be used by clients.

If a registered client is unable to come to pick up their own food, they can send a note with the person who is designated .

The Food Cupboard hours remain the same: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2-4 PM,and also from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Mr Bryant also expresses his thanks for the extra donations that have been made by people concerned for their neighbors during these difficult times.

If anyone wishes to do so,please mail tax-deductible donations to:

Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 314 ,Livermore Falls,ME 04254.

