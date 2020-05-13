AUBURN – Emilienne Bizier Roy, 93, of Auburn passed away on May 9, 2020 at Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s Home of Maine. She was born in Fall River, Mass. on March 4, 1927 to Evode and Maria Fournier Bizier, where she resided until her marriage to Lionel Roy in 1948.Millie was a volunteer at St Mary’s Emergency Room for over 25 years. She was best known for her homemade breads and cakes. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and made many afgans and sweaters for her family.Survivors include her daughters, Diane Treacy of Auburn, Denise Lauze of Litchfield, and her son Robert and wife Gail Roy of Lisbon. She leaves behind five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Lionel Roy; her parents Evode and Maria Bizier; and nine brothers and sisters.Much gratitude to Odd Fellows Home who cared for her with kindness and compassion. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

