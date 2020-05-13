DEAR SUN SPOTS: How can I obtain face masks that are being produced by local entrepreneurs? I realize the priority is supplying our front line workers, but with Gov. Mills’ latest update I now have an urgent need. Thank you for the wonderful service you provide and stay well!

— No name, no town

ANSWER: You’ve come to the right place, I made a request for seamstresses to let us know if they were making face masks and all I can say is, wow! I’m really impressed with all the wonderful people answering the call to help during this unprecedented time. I picture you all working away at your sewing machines and am grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for sharing your creative skills, resources and time with the rest of us!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I offer face masks in a vast selection of prints. For health care workers or those who have respiratory issues, I add an extra center layer.

My phone number is 933-3113 or contact me through email at [email protected] I can also be contacted through Facebook Messenger at Rachel Lepage Price.

I am making face masks for a fundraiser for our church’s annual Walk for Hunger that will benefit our food bank and needy families in our community and am collecting donations until May 31. One hundred percent of all donations will be given to North Monmouth Community Church. After May 31, the price for a mask will be $7.

— Rachel, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am making face masks and charge $4 and will ship for a small additional fee. My email is [email protected] and my phone number is 500-8141. I also will give masks free to people in need, but those are for pickup only.

— Erica, Jay

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to be added to your list of fabric mask makers. These are not intended to replace PPEs and are not medical grade. These are simply to provide some face covering. They are $5 each and I have a variety of cotton prints and colors. Please email me at [email protected]

— Liz, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The annual May meeting of the Broadview Memorial Cemetery Association has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with the national and state guidelines for the health and safety of all. The annual meeting may be rescheduled for late summer or early fall. For questions, I can be reached at 783-6839.— Joe, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the May 11 Sun Spots, Chez Dorea’s contact number is incorrect. It should be 783-2908.

— Irene, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for letting me know. Remember, it’s very important to proofread your emails before hitting “send.” Please include your full name and your town as well. If you don’t want that information printed, just let me know.

While I’m at it, I have the need to remind everyone that Sun Spots is not the place for complaints about your fellow humans not wearing masks, bad behavior at the grocery store, or really, any bellyaching about anything. Sun Spots is for questions and requests, helping others, and sharing good news.

