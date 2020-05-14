Pictured here is one of the few protesters that stood along the road by Sunday River Brew Company property protesting owner Rick Savage’s decision to open his business against government order. Other signs not pictured read “this is wrong” and “trust science not Facebook.” According to reports, more than 150 people came to the restaurant the first day it opened. Few were wearing masks. Submitted photo.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen News
Related Stories
Latest Articles