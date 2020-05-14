LEWISTON — Dr. Hector Tarraza has joined Central Maine Healthcare as its new chief of the Oncology Institute and associate chief of surgery.

Having served as chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Maine Medical Center in Portland for many years, Tarraza has had a distinguished career serving thousands of patients in the state of Maine. He joins CMH as the system launches its new Central Maine Cancer Center at its campus in Lewiston.

Tarraza has led or participated in more than 100 volunteer medical mission trips to provide needed surgical care to poor communities around the world.

A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, he received his residency and fellowship training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. He is board certified in gynecologic oncology and OB/GYN.

He will continue to operate and care for patients while leading the Oncology Institute and serving as associate chief of surgery for CMH. Tarraza began his new role on April 27.

