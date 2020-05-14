Ask any staff member at Responsible Pet Care to describe Leia and the first word they will use is sweet. Leia is a sweet dog.
One year old Leia is a Shar Pei mix breed dog. Her pretty, brown eyes light up when she anticipates having fun.
Leia likes to go on walks; the longer, the better. That could make her a good hiking buddy. Her guilty pleasure is having her belly rubbed. That could make her a good snuggle companion.
Leia is selective when it comes to other dogs. A meet and greet would be required if there is another dog in the household.
Overall this sweet dog would be a good choice for a family with children six years of age or older.
Call Responsible Pet Care at 207 743-8679 to make a private appointment to meet Leia in the play yard following the virus protocol.
