LIVERMORE FALLS — The flags will go up on Veterans Hill next week to honor or remember veterans.

The hill is in front of Regional School Unit 73’s Central Office on Cedar Street, facing Park Street.

Members of the American Legion, George Bunten Post 10 are organizing the display from May 22 to 30.

The 12-inch by 18-inch American flags will be placed on the hill for a donation of $5 each by post members and families.

Donations for flags will be accepted until June 15. Any donation received after that date will be “graciously” accepted to offset the loss of revenue through this pandemic, member Jocelyn Mosher-Collins wrote in an email.

Veterans organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and AMVETS had to shut down in March because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Checks should be payable to George Bunten Post 10 and mailed to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave., Livermore Falls, ME 04254. Veterans Hill should be written in the note area. People are asked to put a note inside the envelope with names of veterans on it and whether it is in honor or in memory of them.

Flags will be available for pickup at the hall from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 31. For any questions contact Mosher-Collins at 207-897-4739.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: