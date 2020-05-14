NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main Street, Norway, Maine is celebrating 10 years of Free Suppers. A project, which began in late April 2010, to provide one monthly free meal in the church dining room, has now changed in the midst of the pandemic, to a weekly drive-up free meal. On Mondays from 3-4 p.m. or until the suppers run out, hot meals are handed out.

When the Free Supper committee, in March 2020 was faced with stopping the 10-year-old tradition and closing the front door, they very creatively opened the back kitchen door wider.

On Monday afternoons for the past month, cars line-up in the church parking lot around 2:30 p.m. Trustee, Rev. John Ellis in his gloves and mask, directs them through the lot to the wide open kitchen door, where masked and gloved long-time volunteers, Pam and Bruce Davison, Deb Ladner, Christina Bigelow and other church members deliver hot meals to the slowly passing cars.

Old friends, who have attended Free Suppers and new families join the now weekly supper parade. Deb Ladner remarks, “They may not see our smiles behind our masks, but they can see our twinkling eyes. Their kind comments and “Thank you,” encourage us to continue this much needed mission. For years, we have served about 130-150 meals per month. Last week, alone, we served 168 meals. There is a very real need to provide hot meals and we are happy to be part of the solution. We are celebrating!”

The weekly Free Supper is supported by the generous contributions of church friends and members. Contributions to help fund the free meals may be mailed to the Second Congregational Church, UCC, P.O. Box 164, Norway, Maine 04268. If you would like more information, you may call the church office at 207-743-2290 or email [email protected]

