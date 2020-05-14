Pineapple Smoothie Delight

Everyone loves pineapple! Canned, frozen or fresh- Pineapple packs a lot of Vitamin C in a juicy refreshing smoothie everyone will enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 cups Fresh pineapple peeled, cored and cubed
6-7 leaves Mint chopped
1 Cup Ice
1/4 Cup Water add more if needed
Blend all the ingredients in a blender!

