Pineapple Smoothie Delight
Everyone loves pineapple! Canned, frozen or fresh- Pineapple packs a lot of Vitamin C in a juicy refreshing smoothie everyone will enjoy!
Ingredients:
2 cups Fresh pineapple peeled, cored and cubed
6-7 leaves Mint chopped
1 Cup Ice
1/4 Cup Water add more if needed
Blend all the ingredients in a blender!
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Alan Day Community Garden expands across town
-
Advertiser Democrat
Restroom at Lake Pennessewassee Park vandalized
-
Advertiser Democrat
SMH to restart healthcare procedures
-
The Bethel Citizen
Farm needs help so products don’t go to waste
-
The Bethel Citizen
Brew pub opening met with protesters