Pineapple Smoothie Delight

Everyone loves pineapple! Canned, frozen or fresh- Pineapple packs a lot of Vitamin C in a juicy refreshing smoothie everyone will enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 cups Fresh pineapple peeled, cored and cubed

6-7 leaves Mint chopped

1 Cup Ice

1/4 Cup Water add more if needed

Blend all the ingredients in a blender!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: