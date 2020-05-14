BANGOR — In an effort to assist the Class of 2020 and their families in celebrating students’ academic achievements, Husson University has emailed a link to students that connects them to a commencement video posted on their website. Produced by Husson University’s New England School of Communications, the video is designed to complement, rather than replace, the university’s 121st annual commencement exercises.

The exercises, filled with the traditional pomp and circumstance, have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center due to restrictions on public gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, the graduate hooding ceremony for students receiving master’s degrees or doctorates has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Newman Gym.

The celebratory graduation video released on May 12 includes remarks from the president and Husson University’s board of trustees chair, recognition of the valedictorians and salutatorian and the full list of all graduates, their honorary titles and hometowns, accompanied by appropriate commencement music.

With 864 individuals earning a record 1,068 undergraduate and graduate degrees, the Class of 2020 is Husson University’s largest graduating class in its 122-year history.

To view the commencement video, go to https://www.husson.edu/academics/commencement.

