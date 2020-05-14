To the Editor:

To comply with government directives and to keep everyone healthy, the Memorial Day program and parade in Bryant Pond village will not be held this year. Judith Grover Tent #17, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861-1865 has been the proud sponsor of the town’s Memorial Day service for decades without missing a year. Even though we cannot gather together, we hope that everyone will remember and honor those brave men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We will still be decorating the town’s over 200 veterans’ graves with flags.

Please stay well and we hope to see all of you next year.

Elsie Bonney

Judith Grover Tent #17

Daughters of Union Veterans

of the Civil War 1861-1865

