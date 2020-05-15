Temperature
Maximum: 59° Date: 4/30
Minimum: 10° Date: 4/12
Average True Temp: 45.2°
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.636″
Greatest: 1.16″ Date: 4/3
Daily Average: .1212
Year to Date: 11.867“
Snow
Total: 12.92”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 13”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: trace
Season to Date: 94.67″
Wind
Peak: 32 Date: 4/22
Low: 10 Date: 4/9, 4/25
Average Peak 20.37 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.10 Date 4/28, 4/29, 4/30
Low: 29.00 Date: 4/10
Wind Chill
Low: -11° Date: 4/23
Event Days
Rain: 7
Snow: 7
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 2
Fog: 1
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
