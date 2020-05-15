Temperature

Maximum: 59° Date: 4/30

Minimum: 10° Date: 4/12

Average True Temp: 45.2°

Precipitation

Total for month: 3.636″

Greatest: 1.16″ Date: 4/3

Daily Average: .1212

Year to Date: 11.867“

Snow

Total: 12.92”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 13”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: trace

Season to Date: 94.67″

Wind

Peak: 32 Date: 4/22

Low: 10 Date: 4/9, 4/25

Average Peak 20.37 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.10 Date 4/28, 4/29, 4/30

Low: 29.00 Date: 4/10

Wind Chill

Low: -11° Date: 4/23

Event Days

Rain: 7

Snow: 7

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 2

Fog: 1

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.