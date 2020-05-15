The owners of two campgrounds and a restaurant owner have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Gov. Janet Mills’ plans for reopening businesses in the state, alleging they are unconstitutional.

The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Portland by the owners of Bayley Campground in Scarborough and Little Ossippee Campground in Waterboro as well as the owner of two restaurants that are patronized primarily by those staying in the campgrounds. The suit said Mills’ order that those traveling to Maine from out-of-state quarantine themselves for 14 days is an unconstitutional restriction on peoples’ right to travel freely from state to state.

The suit also challenges Mill’s plan for a two-tiered reopening under which businesses in rural counties will be able to open sooner than those in more urban counties, specifically York and Cumberland counties in southern Maine.

“The Rural Reopening plan creates ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of the same, similarly situated businesses,” the suit said, “based solely upon their location within the state of Maine, even though they carry on the same activities, provide the same services, and cater to the same clientele.”

Bayley Campground and the management of the Little River Bar & Grille and Seaside Square Cafe are both based in Scarborough, which is in Cumberland County, while Little Ossippee Campground is in York County. The suit also names three individuals – one in Maine and two in New Hamsphire – who, the suit said, are deprived of their right to travel freely between the states due to the quarantine rule.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down an extension of that state’s stay-at-home order, ruling it was “unlawful” and “unenforceable.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: